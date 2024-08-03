Top 8 attention captivating Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aug 03, 2024
Stranger: A crime thriller that focuses on solving murders and exposing wrongdoing.
Hotel Del Luna: A paranormal romance in a fantasy setting.
The World of the Married is a gripping story about betrayal and retaliation in marriage.
Goblin (Viki): The tale of a goblin who has been meant to be married for centuries.
Itaewon Class: Taking revenge and overcoming adversity to create a dream company in the face of a formidable organization.
A North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress are involved in an illicit affair in the Netflix original film Crash Landing on You.
Kingdom is a historical drama on Netflix that has a zombie pandemic twist.
Vincenzo: darkly humorous court drama mixed with Mafia intrigue.
