Top 8 best action films available on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Based on actual events, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a realistic military action movie that depicts the Indian Army's reprisal for the 2016 Uri attack. Accessible via Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur is a multigenerational criminal drama with powerful action scenes that follows rival families within the coal mafia of Wasseypur. Accessible through Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High-octane action film War stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan as special agents caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Accessible via Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2: The follow-up to "Don," starring Shah Rukh Khan as the legendary criminal mastermind, is an action-packed spy film with a high stakes plot. Available on various platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 2: Known for its heart-pounding heists, this chic action thriller stars Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Accessible via Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the exciting romantic and espionage thriller Bang Bang!, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan tell a high-octane tale. Disney+ Hotstar is the source of this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan plays a wrestler in the sports drama Sultan, which blends action with wrestling. Obtainable through Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The popular action movie Singham stars Ajay Devgn as a brave police officer battling injustice and corruption in his community. Obtainable through Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 English films loved by every hopelessly romantic person

 

 Find Out More