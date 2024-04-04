Top 8 best action films available on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Apr 04, 2024
Based on actual events, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a realistic military action movie that depicts the Indian Army's reprisal for the 2016 Uri attack. Accessible via Zee5.
Gangs of Wasseypur is a multigenerational criminal drama with powerful action scenes that follows rival families within the coal mafia of Wasseypur. Accessible through Netflix.
High-octane action film War stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan as special agents caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Accessible via Amazon Prime Video.
Don 2: The follow-up to "Don," starring Shah Rukh Khan as the legendary criminal mastermind, is an action-packed spy film with a high stakes plot. Available on various platforms.
Dhoom 2: Known for its heart-pounding heists, this chic action thriller stars Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Accessible via Amazon Prime Video.
In the exciting romantic and espionage thriller Bang Bang!, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan tell a high-octane tale. Disney+ Hotstar is the source of this.
Salman Khan plays a wrestler in the sports drama Sultan, which blends action with wrestling. Obtainable through Amazon Prime Video.
The popular action movie Singham stars Ajay Devgn as a brave police officer battling injustice and corruption in his community. Obtainable through Amazon Prime Video.
