Top 8 best documentaries streaming exclusively on Zee5

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

These are some of the best Hindi documentaries that are streaming exclusively on Zee5.

Shut Up Sona follows the story of Sona Mohapatra, an Indian singer who uses her powerful voice to criticize the music industry.

Flee is an animated story of Amin who reveals his hidden path while on the verge of marriage.

Armed With Faith follows the 3 men who put their life on risk to keep their country safe.

Khaar is a docudrama following the story of Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death, a docu-drama focusing on the life of India’s second Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Nude is centered around a mother who poses as a model for an art college to fund his son’s education.

Ok Tata Bye Bye follows a female filmmaker who comes across a community that has adopted prostitution as a tradition.

Beltoon, a Pakistani national son who is searching for his father’s friend, a Hindu Kakar.

