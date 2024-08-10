Top 8 best films on OTT showcasing problematic marriages
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 10, 2024
Thappad: A moving story about a woman who, after receiving the smallest slap, decides to reevaluate her marriage.
Amazon Prime's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna tells the narrative of an affair and the difficulties of love in a failing marriage.
Lust Stories is an anthology film that examines contemporary relationships and marital difficulties.
Netflix's family drama Dil Dhadakne Do shows the fissures in several marriages while on a vacation.
A story about divorce, remarriage, and the emotional difficulties of blended families may be found in We Are Family (Disney+ Hotstar).
Netflix's Ki & Ka offers a contemporary perspective on gender norms in marriage while emphasizing the challenges of non-traditional relationships.
The humorous yet powerful movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (available on Amazon Prime) explores erectile dysfunction and how it affects marriages.
Comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh delves into the confusion and miscommunications that arise from infidelity.
