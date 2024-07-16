Top 8 best Malayalam films till now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 16, 2024
Drishyam: A suspenseful thriller about a parent's cunning plan for safeguarding his family.
Ee.Ma.Yau: A poignant and strangely hilarious story about a funeral plays out.
Nayattu: A compelling story of righteousness and survival involving three police officers.
Varane Avashyamund: An apartment building with passion and second chances interwoven.
Virus is a compelling medical thriller about togetherness and resiliency, based on true events.
Premam: A sentimental, heartbroken illustration of love and life's stages.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram: In this touching voyage, a thirst for vengeance collides with rustic humor.
Kumbalangi Nights: A poignant look at family dynamics against the gorgeous background of Kerala.
