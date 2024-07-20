Top 8 best movies of 2024 that you need to watch NOW on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 20, 2024
Laapata Ladies won people's hearts on Netflix. Its a must watch film.
Manjummel Boys can be viewed on Hotstar channel.
Do aur Do Pyaar featuring Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz is a rom-com drama.
Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix, and it's a suspenseful film which will give you thrills for sure.
Chamkila was loved by fans all over the country on Netflix.
Maidaan is available on Amazon Prime which tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim.
Bhakshak is also on Netflix which features Bhumi Pednekar as the main lead.
Merry Christmas is streaming on Netflix where Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi have done an amazing job as actors.
