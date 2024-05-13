Top 8 best Netflix films of 2024 so far

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.07.17

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.07.37

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.07.52

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.08.12

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.08.29

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhakshak: The movie is based on the shelter case from Muzaffarpur. The protagonist is a journalist who discovers a sinister secret in a shelter home where young girls are being mistreated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-05-13 at 08.09.05

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is an action drama film in Hindi that was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care routine made for every type of hair

 

 Find Out More