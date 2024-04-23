Top 8 best ongoing K-dramas to stream on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

Watch these ongoing Korean dramas that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Queen of Tears follows the unexpected story between the queen of department stores and prince of supermarkets. On Netflix.

Chief Detective 1958 follows Detective Park Yeonghan and his comrade's battle for justice, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Parasyte: The Grey is a live-action Korean drama based on a manga featuring Parasytes that prey on humans. On Netflix.

Lovely Runner is an ongoing K-drama based on the webtoon titled Tomorrow's Best with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on Viki.

Blood Free is a sci-fi thriller Korean drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes every Wednesday.

Love Is Like A Cat on Viki original romance Korean drama streaming on Viki and Apple TV.

Hide is a mystery Korean drama streaming on Viki-based Welsh TV series Keeping Faith.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic is a romance drama between a failing actress and a rookie director on Viki and Prime Video.

