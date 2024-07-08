Top 8 best OTT releases to look forward to this week

Jul 08, 2024

Commander Karan Saxena is a thriller about a RAW agent uncovering a high-stakes mystery involving political betrayal.On Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

Wild Wild Punjab follows four friends on a chaotic trip to Punjab after one suffers a brutal heartbreak. On Netflix on July 10.

36 Days is a crime thriller focusing on lies, deceit, love, and intrigue. On SonyLiv starting July 12.

Showtime Part 2 delves into Bollywood's power struggles behind the scenes starring Emraan Hashmi. On Disney+ Hotstar on July 12.

Agnisakshi: A love story between Shankar and Gouri, set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 12.

Pill is about Dr. Prakash Chauhan exposing corruption in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. On JioCinema on July 12.

Kakuda is a horror-comedy movie following a town trapped in time with 3 friends facing a ghost. On Zee5 on July 12.

Turbo is finally after many delays all set to premiere on Sony Liv from July 12th, it is an action-adventure movie starring Mammooty.

