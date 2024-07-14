Top 8 best rated Kannada films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 14, 2024
Kantara: Get engrossed in this enthralling fusion of drama and mythology that takes place in a tranquil seaside village and has eerie undertones.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 1: Set against the historical setting of the fabled Kolar Gold Fields, follow the extraordinary story of a young man's rise from poverty to stardom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 2: Go deeper into Rocky's story as he defends his empire from new foes and difficult obstacles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia: Delve into a compelling account of an insomniac's enigmatic journey as you embark on a mind-bending psychological thriller in which the lines between reality and dreams are blurred.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn: Dive into a realm of mystery and suspense as a tenacious journalist reveals terrifying truths about a string of unexplained mishaps at a renowned flyover.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Experience the touching story of friendship, self-discovery, and college life in the film Kirik Party, where a group of students find love and humor in the face of adversity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan: Immerse yourself in a nail-biting criminal thriller as a devoted police officer tracks down a vicious serial murderer who preys on defenseless schoolgirls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avane Srimannarayana: In a fanciful town, set off on an exciting journey that combines action, fantasy, and intrigue in equal measure, accompanied by a corrupt police officer turned treasure hunter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean thriller films that are gaining attention on OTT
Find Out More