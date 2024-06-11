Top 8 best TVF webseries for teenagers on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
TVF Tripling: An enjoyable journey through which three siblings rekindle their relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A humorous look into the hectic yet enjoyable life of an engineering student living in a dorm is provided by Hostel Daze.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flames: A charming story about adolescent love and its ups and downs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic 90s television sitcom that centers on the adventures and struggles of a little child.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aspirantgs: An engrossing tale of hopes and obstacles navigated by UPSC candidates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak: A sweet television show that depicts a middle-class family's typical day-to-day existence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory is a genuine depiction of students in Kota getting ready for competitive examinations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A touching and hilarious look at the path of four friends starting a startup is presented in TVF Pitchers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films based on philosophical notions on OTT
Find Out More