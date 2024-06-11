Top 8 best TVF webseries for teenagers on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

TVF Tripling: An enjoyable journey through which three siblings rekindle their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A humorous look into the hectic yet enjoyable life of an engineering student living in a dorm is provided by Hostel Daze.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames: A charming story about adolescent love and its ups and downs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic 90s television sitcom that centers on the adventures and struggles of a little child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aspirantgs: An engrossing tale of hopes and obstacles navigated by UPSC candidates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak: A sweet television show that depicts a middle-class family's typical day-to-day existence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory is a genuine depiction of students in Kota getting ready for competitive examinations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A touching and hilarious look at the path of four friends starting a startup is presented in TVF Pitchers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films based on philosophical notions on OTT

 

 Find Out More