Top 8 blockbuster South Indian films with major maar-dhaad to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Aavesham on Prime Video is an action drama with tons of comedy. Fahadh Faasil is simply too good as gangster.
KGF 2 starring Yash is on Prime Video. The action thriller with Sanjay Dutt as a Viking style villain will give you adrenaline rush.
Jailer on Prime Video is a must-watch for all Rajinikanth fans. It is about a father who goes to lengths to save his son.
Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in his most ferocious avatar is on Netflix.
Pushpa starring Allu Arjun really set the bar of action thrillers really high. Watch the film about sandalwood smuggling on Prime Video.
Varisu is on Prime Video. The film revolves around the heir of a big businessman who has to prove his mettle.
Dasara movie is on Netflix. Starring Nani, it is a period drama with truckloads of maar-dhaad and received wide appreciation.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on Disney+Hotstar has Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran pulling off some deadly action sequences that will leave jaws dropped to the floor.
Kaithi is on Aha. The Tamil action thriller by Lokesh Kanagaraj is about ex-convict who wants to meet his daughter.
Beast movie starring actor Vijay is on Netflix. The film has him starring as a RAW agent Veera.
