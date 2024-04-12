Top 8 bold films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to watch alone
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
The Voyeurs: Investigates the effects of obsession and sexual promiscuity in romantic relationships.
Anatomy of a Love Scene: Dissects the emotional layers that are present in a movie's private moments.
A sensual voyage into the realms of love, submission, and control is presented in Fifty Shades of Grey.
365 Days: A gripping and contentious tale of passion and fixation.
Keep the Lights On: explores the difficulties of love in the face of intimacy and addiction.
Explores the subtleties and complexity of contemporary relationships and sexuality in All About Sex.
A sequel that goes deeper into the intense but turbulent romance is called After We Collided.
Uncovers a story of treachery, passion, and forbidden passions in Burning Betrayal.
