Top 8 Bollywood actors who will be making their OTT debut in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

These are the Bollywood actors who will be making their debut in an upcoming web series released this year.

Anushka Sharma will play the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.

Shilpa Shetty stars in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force.

Vivek Oberoi will also make his debut in the Indian Police Force.

Vaani Kapoor makes her digital debut in Gopi Puthran's crime thriller Mandala Murders.

Sara Ali Khan plays a freedom fighter in Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Urmila Matondkar returns to acting in Tiwari, about a woman seeking revenge.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on Netflix in which Richa Chaddha will make her debut.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu team up in Citadel, an action series.

