Top 8 Bollywood classics on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT for newbies of Hindi cinema
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 05, 2024
Article 15 (2019) is a crime thriller that follows a young police officer as he investigates caste-based inequality in India. (Netflix)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the 2018 film Andhadhun, a blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder investigation in a dark comedic thriller. (Netflix)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gully Boy (2019) is a motivational musical drama about a teenage rapper from Mumbai's slums who aspires to be a famous artist. Amazon Prime
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham explores the relationships and conflicts inside a prosperous household. (Netflix)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the 2001 sports drama Lagaan, set in India during British rule, locals challenge British officers to a cricket match in order to dodge paying taxes. (Netflix)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
DDLJ(1995) is a romance drama that chronicles the courtship of Raj and Simran, who cross paths in Europe. Amazon Prime
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The epic action-adventure movie Sholay (1975) tells the story of two criminals hired to apprehend a vicious bandit. Amazon Prime
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam is a historical romance that centers on the passion between Prince Salim and Anarkali, a court dancer. Amazon Prime
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hollywood films on OTT that could make you sob
Find Out More