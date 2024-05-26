Top 8 Bollywood films and shows with older women romancing younger men on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 26, 2024
Dil Chahta Hai: Defying social conventions, one of the pals falls in love with an emotionally damaged, older woman.
In Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, the protagonist falls in love with an elderly woman who happens to be his adversary in the perilous realm of prostitution matches.
Shabd: The boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred as a novelist gets caught in a complicated relationship with both his wife and a younger guy.
A Suitable Boy: In this subplot of the show, a young man navigates the challenges of cultural standards while falling in love with an older courtesan.
The Idea of You: A woman faces age-related biases when she enters into a passionate relationship with a man who is considerably younger than her.
Maya Memsaab: The film explores issues of betrayal and desire via the depiction of an affair between a married woman and her younger lover.
Wake Up Sid: An elder, career-focused writer helps a young man without direction rediscover love and purpose in life.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: An unrequited love story results when the protagonist falls in love with an older, more sophisticated poetess.
