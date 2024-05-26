Top 8 Bollywood films and shows with older women romancing younger men on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2024

Dil Chahta Hai: Defying social conventions, one of the pals falls in love with an emotionally damaged, older woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, the protagonist falls in love with an elderly woman who happens to be his adversary in the perilous realm of prostitution matches.

Shabd: The boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred as a novelist gets caught in a complicated relationship with both his wife and a younger guy.

A Suitable Boy: In this subplot of the show, a young man navigates the challenges of cultural standards while falling in love with an older courtesan.

The Idea of You: A woman faces age-related biases when she enters into a passionate relationship with a man who is considerably younger than her.

Maya Memsaab: The film explores issues of betrayal and desire via the depiction of an affair between a married woman and her younger lover.

Wake Up Sid: An elder, career-focused writer helps a young man without direction rediscover love and purpose in life.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: An unrequited love story results when the protagonist falls in love with an older, more sophisticated poetess.

