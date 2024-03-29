Top 8 Bollywood films based on real life love stories on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

There are rumours that Guru was made on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Jodha Akbar is famous for its portrayal of the love story between Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat in the film Raazi which is a true story of a spy agent.

Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, his love interest.

M.S. Dhoni is again a presentation of Dhoni's life which also depicts his love story with his wife.

Mary Kom is a film about how the boxing champion, Mary Kom, defeated all the struggles which came in her way, be it family, love life or children.

The Sky is Pink shows the story of a married couple who battles the illness of their daughter with courage and love.

Rustom is a film based on the life of naval officer K.M. Nanavati and his wife Sylvia.

