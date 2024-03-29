Top 8 Bollywood films based on real life love stories on Netflix and other OTT platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
There are rumours that Guru was made on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jodha Akbar is famous for its portrayal of the love story between Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat in the film Raazi which is a true story of a spy agent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, his love interest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
M.S. Dhoni is again a presentation of Dhoni's life which also depicts his love story with his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mary Kom is a film about how the boxing champion, Mary Kom, defeated all the struggles which came in her way, be it family, love life or children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sky is Pink shows the story of a married couple who battles the illness of their daughter with courage and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rustom is a film based on the life of naval officer K.M. Nanavati and his wife Sylvia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Kriti Sanon Films to Watch Before Crew
Find Out More