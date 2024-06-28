Top 8 Bollywood films best in romance on Zee5 and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 28, 2024
Discover love, treachery, and self-awareness alongside a dysfunctional family on an opulent cruise around stunning destinations in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Qarib Qarib Singlle: Join two middle-aged singles as they go on an impromptu road trip and seek love and companionship in unexpected ways. This is a quirky and entertaining adventure.
Kedarnath: Against the tragic backdrop of the disastrous Kedarnath floods, experience a moving love tale between a strong Hindu girl and a generous Muslim porter.
In Veere Di Wedding, four childhood friends reconnect for a wedding and tackle life's ups and downs with heart and humor. Get ready for a crazy, exciting ride.
Om Shanti Om: Discover a lively fusion of romance, humor, and rebirth as a young performer pursues justice and love in multiple incarnations inside the glamorous realm of Bollywood.
Kabir Singh: Trace the dramatic, passionate, and erratic life of a gifted surgeon whose breakup causes his life to go completely out of control.
In the lovely romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a free-spirited young lady and a handsome, carefree guy negotiate the expectations of their families while becoming closer to one another.
Enter a modern love triangle filled with passionate passion and intense emotional tensions as Manmarziyaan delves into the intricacies of contemporary relationships.
