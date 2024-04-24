Top 8 Bollywood films filled with action on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Animal: Tight action with a ferocious edge. Must watch for action based thrills.
Patriotism and explosive action collide in Gadar 2. Viewers loved watching this film.
Pathaan: A blend of exciting warfare and cunning espionage.
Jawaan: Bravery in high-stake missions amid gunfire. Amazing stunts were performed by the actors.
War: Vibrant, adrenaline-filled fight scenes reinvent in this action movie.
Dabangg: A legendary action film featuring an enthusiastic hero. Salman did a great job in the film.
Badlapur: A story of revenge is fueled by gritty action. One of the best action films.
Bang Bang: Stylish action meets fast-paced excitement. It’s a love story amid action.
