Top 8 Bollywood films filled with action on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Animal: Tight action with a ferocious edge. Must watch for action based thrills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Patriotism and explosive action collide in Gadar 2. Viewers loved watching this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan: A blend of exciting warfare and cunning espionage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawaan: Bravery in high-stake missions amid gunfire. Amazing stunts were performed by the actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War: Vibrant, adrenaline-filled fight scenes reinvent in this action movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg: A legendary action film featuring an enthusiastic hero. Salman did a great job in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur: A story of revenge is fueled by gritty action. One of the best action films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bang Bang: Stylish action meets fast-paced excitement. It’s a love story amid action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin A Billion Dreams and 8 other Cricket documentaries to stream on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More