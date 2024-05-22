Top 8 Bollywood films filled with entertainment on YouTube for free

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

Gangs of Wasseypur is a grim tale of crime, retaliation, and power that spans decades in the Dhanbad coal mafia.

Hera Pheri is a classic comedy about three men who become embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that turns into a funny chain of events.

Maqbool: A gloomy Mumbai underground rendition of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Masaan: Four people coping with love, grief, and social constraints in Varanasi are the subjects of this moving play.

A humorous comedy about two flirtatious photographers juggling many girlfriends and the mayhem that results is called Garam Masala (2005).

Baghban: An endearing story of an old couple who are neglected by their kids but find comfort in each other's affection.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha is an anthology that deals with topics like betrayal, voyeurism, and how technology affects relationships.

Shahid: The motivational true tale of a lawyer who battles for justice and human rights despite a difficult past.

