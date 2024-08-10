Top 8 Bollywood films having more than 90% viewership on OTT

Aug 10, 2024

A cast of characters in a dark comedy that weaves together several tales is included in Ludo (Netflix).

Sushant Singh Rajput's farewell film is a touching story of love and grief called Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar).

The biographical military drama Shershaah (Amazon Prime) is based on the biography of Captain Vikram Batra and is a must waych for the viewers.

Gully Boy is a coming-of-age tale about a street rapper who emerges from Mumbai's shantytowns.

A nostalgic view at college life, camaraderie, and the expectations of achievement can be found in Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar).

Sooryavanshi (Netflix): A police officer battles terrorism in this suspenseful action movie.

Kabir Singh: An intense and contentious love tale featuring a disturbed lead character.

Badhai Ho (Disney+ Hotstar) is a comedy-drama about a middle-aged woman who becomes pregnant unexpectedly.

