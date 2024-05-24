Top 8 Bollywood films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that are a good rewatch
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 24, 2024
A guy who despises love tales finds himself in one in the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Stories.
In the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, a guy develops feelings for the woman his brother has selected for an arranged marriage.
The story of a Mumbai street rapper, who becomes famous in spite of all obstacles, is told through this film, Gully Boy.
Following three young men as they negotiate dating and life after college, Dil Chahta Hai follows their lives and friendships.
Three friends go on a road journey across Spain that changes their lives in the coming-of-age tale Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Explore the changing friendships and aspirations of four friends as they grow older in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
In the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, two closest friends eventually come to accept that they are in love after numerous falling outs.
Three engineering students navigate social and educational constraints in the comedy-drama 3 Idiots.
