Top 8 Bollywood films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that no one knows are actually remakes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 16, 2024
A young lady battles against time and the bitter cold in the suspenseful survival thriller adaptation Mili. (Original: Helen)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh: A passionate love story reimagined to capture the stormy path of a surgeon grieving. (Original: Arjun Reddy)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini: A gripping reimagining of a man with memory loss and his unwavering pursuit of revenge. (First appeared as Memento)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the romance drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, love triumphs over obstacles in life. (Origin: Minnale)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the amusing comedy Partner, a love guru helps a poor man win his crush back. (First showed up: Hitch)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baghban: A poignant film that emphasizes the hardships and sacrifices made by aging parents. (Original film: Make Way for Tomorrow.)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the absurd comedy of errors De Dana Dan, everyone is after a large fortune. (First debuted as Poochakkoru Mookkuthi)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A touching account of a common man's journey through important periods in India's history is Laal Singh Chaddha. (Forrest Gump, original)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 best Malayalam films till now on OTT
Find Out More