Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT for a family night

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Bareilly ki Barfi is a story about small-town charm and familial bonds.

Badhai Ho is an interesting tale of how a couple gets pregnant in their late age period.

Barfi is a touching tale of friendship and love in an unusual family.

Mary Kom is a story of a family's unwavering support and will to achieve success.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Honors the ability of love and ties to family to transcend boundaries.

Dear Zindagi - Consider the significance of kinship ties in self-discovery.

Hindi Medium - Emphasizes family values while examining the extent parents will go to in order to ensure their children's education.

Do Dooni Chaar - Shows the struggles and achievements of an ambitious middle-class family.

