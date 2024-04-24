Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT for a family night
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Bareilly ki Barfi is a story about small-town charm and familial bonds.
Badhai Ho is an interesting tale of how a couple gets pregnant in their late age period.
Barfi is a touching tale of friendship and love in an unusual family.
Mary Kom is a story of a family's unwavering support and will to achieve success.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Honors the ability of love and ties to family to transcend boundaries.
Dear Zindagi - Consider the significance of kinship ties in self-discovery.
Hindi Medium - Emphasizes family values while examining the extent parents will go to in order to ensure their children's education.
Do Dooni Chaar - Shows the struggles and achievements of an ambitious middle-class family.
