Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT that were ahead of their time

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Andaaz Apna Apna: This Bollywood comedy broke away from the convention of plot-driven films by embracing bizarre and slapstick humor.

Dil Chahta Hai - Modern, realistic portrayals of urban friendships and relationships revolutionized Bollywood. Stereotypes of dating were challenged.

Lagaan: This cricket match fused sports and patriotism by addressing themes of unity and colonialism.

Breaking stereotypes, Mr. India introduced a superhero with social themes and a strong female character.

In a candid, realistic representation unheard of in Indian cinema, Udaan tackled teenage rebellion and abusive parents.

Queen: With her tale of female independence and self-discovery, Queen subverted conventional narratives.

By encouraging parental permission in love marriages, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) - blended tradition with contemporary.

Swades: Told the story of an NRI returning to bring about social change, hence promoting rural development and national pride.

