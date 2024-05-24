Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT that were ahead of their time
Vridhi Soodhan
May 24, 2024
Andaaz Apna Apna: This Bollywood comedy broke away from the convention of plot-driven films by embracing bizarre and slapstick humor.
Dil Chahta Hai - Modern, realistic portrayals of urban friendships and relationships revolutionized Bollywood. Stereotypes of dating were challenged.
Lagaan: This cricket match fused sports and patriotism by addressing themes of unity and colonialism.
Breaking stereotypes, Mr. India introduced a superhero with social themes and a strong female character.
In a candid, realistic representation unheard of in Indian cinema, Udaan tackled teenage rebellion and abusive parents.
Queen: With her tale of female independence and self-discovery, Queen subverted conventional narratives.
By encouraging parental permission in love marriages, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) - blended tradition with contemporary.
Swades: Told the story of an NRI returning to bring about social change, hence promoting rural development and national pride.
