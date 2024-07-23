Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT to rediscover yourself

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

A carefree young man finds passion and responsibility via unforeseen life circumstances in Wake Up Sid. He has a friend to go through and face problems with.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Jab We Met, a wounded guy embarks on an exciting adventure with a vibrant woman, ultimately finding happiness and meaning in life. He rediscovers himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen: A young woman embracing independence is empowered by traveling alone on her honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A bold young lady finds love in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania by remaining loyal to who she is.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three friends traverse life and love in Dil Chahta Hai, each finding their own route via fights, separation and reuninon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The lead character discovers how to strike a balance between life goals and professional aspirations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On a road trip, friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara face their worries and discover who they really are.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi: a therapist-led exploration of mental wellness and self-acceptance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Why Korean skincare is healthy for you?

 

 Find Out More