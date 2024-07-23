Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT to rediscover yourself
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 23, 2024
A carefree young man finds passion and responsibility via unforeseen life circumstances in Wake Up Sid. He has a friend to go through and face problems with.
In Jab We Met, a wounded guy embarks on an exciting adventure with a vibrant woman, ultimately finding happiness and meaning in life. He rediscovers himself.
Queen: A young woman embracing independence is empowered by traveling alone on her honeymoon.
A bold young lady finds love in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania by remaining loyal to who she is.
Three friends traverse life and love in Dil Chahta Hai, each finding their own route via fights, separation and reuninon.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The lead character discovers how to strike a balance between life goals and professional aspirations.
On a road trip, friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara face their worries and discover who they really are.
Dear Zindagi: a therapist-led exploration of mental wellness and self-acceptance.
