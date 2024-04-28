Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT with wedding as central theme
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apr 28, 2024
The story of two wedding planners who fall in love while working together is told in Band Baaja Baaraat.
In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a modern retelling of the beloved classic love tale, a wedding serves as the setting.
Investigates the comical complexities of marriage and relationships in Shaadi Ke Side Effects.
Chronicles the unusual love tale that ends in marriage in Tanu Weds Manu.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha: This 1990s drama depicts a singular marriage and its aftermath.
In the middle of the stress of wedding preparations, Veere Di Wedding focuses on the friendship between friends.
2 States - The main focus of this story is interfaith marriage and the difficulties it presents.
A romantic comedy, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan explores the intricacies of friendship and marriage between two friends.
