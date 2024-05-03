Top 8 Bollywood films on tragedy and loss on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 03, 2024
A moving story of love and grief, The Sky Is Pink is based on real-life experiences.
Entwined with family secrets, Raat Akeli Hai is a compelling murder mystery.
The impact of a single slap on a woman's life is powerfully depicted in Thappad.
Unrequited love and heartbreak are explored in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, an intense emotional rollercoaster.
An emotional voyage of self-discovery and healing, Dear Zindagi.
A poignant tale about love honoring life and camaraderie is Dil Bechara.
Kalank is a romantic, treacherous, and selfless period drama with breathtaking visuals.
A poignant family drama uncovering secrets and tensions is Kapoor & Sons.
