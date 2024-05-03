Top 8 Bollywood films on tragedy and loss on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

A moving story of love and grief, The Sky Is Pink is based on real-life experiences.

Entwined with family secrets, Raat Akeli Hai is a compelling murder mystery.

The impact of a single slap on a woman's life is powerfully depicted in Thappad.

Unrequited love and heartbreak are explored in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, an intense emotional rollercoaster.

An emotional voyage of self-discovery and healing, Dear Zindagi.

A poignant tale about love honoring life and camaraderie is Dil Bechara.

Kalank is a romantic, treacherous, and selfless period drama with breathtaking visuals.

A poignant family drama uncovering secrets and tensions is Kapoor & Sons.

