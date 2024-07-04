Top 8 Bollywood films on Zee 5 and more OTT to uplift your mood
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 04, 2024
Kadak Singh: Despite being diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, this Department of Financial Crimes official is working to unravel a case involving a chit-fund scam.
Khichdi 2: A funny follow-up featuring the endearing Parekh family and a ton of ridiculous humor.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life and electoral path are portrayed in Main Atal Hoon, an uplifting and fascinating story.
Jab We Met is a sweet romantic comedy featuring lovable performers and great language.
Cocktail: A sophisticated and entertaining movie about friendship, love, as well as complex relationships.
A touching tale of love and evolution, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi features endearing performances.
Dhoom 3: A suspenseful adventure with lots of action and spectacular stunts.
Piku: An endearing mix of sentiment and humor that delves into a special father-daughter interaction.
