Top 8 Bollywood films showcasing the epic Indian history on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Mohenjo Daro (2016): This fictitious love story is set in the Indus Valley Civilization in 2016 BC and revolves on the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, highlighting its conflicts and culture.

Swatantryaveer Savarkar: The life of well-known liberation fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is portrayed in this biographical movie.

Samrat Prithviraj (2022): The life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a renowned monarch of the Chahamana (Chauhan) dynasty, is presented in this historical action drama.

The 2018 film Padmaavat dramatizes the narrative of Rani Padmavati, a queen who lived in the 13th and 14th centuries and was renowned for her bravery and beauty.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): This biographical movie chronicles the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Kesari (2019): This movie depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897 and saw 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army bravely engage thousands of Afghan tribesmen.

Jhansi Ki Rani (1953): The life and valor of Jhansi's Queen, Rani Lakshmibai, are celebrated in this historical play.

The 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a retelling of the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, emphasizing her part in the uprising of 1857.

