Top 8 Bollywood films that are super cringe to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
Himmatwala (Ajay Devgn): A ridiculous effort at reenacting a classic, replete with corny speech and extravagant action.
Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (Various OTT): An overly dramatic love triangle full of unbelievable storyline twists and excessive melodrama.
Race 3 proved to be a big flop because of its poor dialogue writing and confusing storyline.
A strange romantic comedy with terrible dialogue and little chemistry between the actors is Shimla Mirch (Netflix).
Baaghi 3 (Hotstar): This movie makes you wince because of its cheesy plot and over-the-top action scenes.
Fans were expecting more from Heropanti, but it failed to spread it's magic upon the movie watchers.
Unlock (Zee5): A mediocre thriller that uses cliches and jump scares that are all too familiar.
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix) is a poor suspenseful film with ridiculous acting and cringe-worthy plot twists.
