Top 8 Bollywood films that are super cringe to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Himmatwala (Ajay Devgn): A ridiculous effort at reenacting a classic, replete with corny speech and extravagant action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (Various OTT): An overly dramatic love triangle full of unbelievable storyline twists and excessive melodrama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3 proved to be a big flop because of its poor dialogue writing and confusing storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A strange romantic comedy with terrible dialogue and little chemistry between the actors is Shimla Mirch (Netflix).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 3 (Hotstar): This movie makes you wince because of its cheesy plot and over-the-top action scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans were expecting more from Heropanti, but it failed to spread it's magic upon the movie watchers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unlock (Zee5): A mediocre thriller that uses cliches and jump scares that are all too familiar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix) is a poor suspenseful film with ridiculous acting and cringe-worthy plot twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films with unrealistic romance expectations

 

 Find Out More