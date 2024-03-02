Top 8 Bollywood films to watch on OTT after a breakdown
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
"Ishaqzaade" is a heartbreaking love story that delves into societal tensions and familial rivalries, leaving viewers in tears.
"Highway" is a moving story that evokes strong feelings about a young woman's path of self-discovery amid trauma and captivity.
"Tere Naam" delves on themes of obsession, sacrifice, and redemption while examining the turbulent love story of a damaged young man.
"Dhadak" is a very poignant story of a teenage love derailed by family opposition and society conventions.
"Sanam Teri Kasam" tells the heartwarming tale of two people whose love is damaged by tragedy and social rejection, and it has a bittersweet conclusion.
"Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" leaves viewers both emotionally broken and reflective as it examines the nuances of unrequited love, friendship, and heartache.
"Rockstar" chronicles the turbulent path of a musician battling inner anguish, love, and stardom, which culminates in a moving finale.
"Aashiqui2" is a raw depiction of anguish and longing that resonates with people. It is an emotional rollercoaster of love, addiction, and heartbreak.
