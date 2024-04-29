Top 8 Bollywood films with high viewership on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Gehraaiyan: A mental mystery explored through a psychological thriller that explores the depths of human emotions and relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A throwback to the legendary actor Govinda, Govinda Mera Naam promises a fusion of his distinctive look and endearing humour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An enthralling story of love, humor, and classic romance set against the colorful background of family relationships is promised in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the gripping adventure movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, three friends face their fears and create enduring friendships while traveling around Spain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A beautiful coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of exotic locations, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates friendship, love, and chasing dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The remarkable journey of a lady who emerged from the streets to become a formidable matriarch in Mumbai's underworld is chronicled in the film Gangubai, which is based on true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An enigmatic figure haunting the life of a young woman is the central theme of the gripping thriller Freddy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The dark comedy-drama Darlings offers a sarcastic perspective on the intricacies of female friendships and society conventions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you stress free
Find Out More