Top 8 Bollywood films with high viewership on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Gehraaiyan: A mental mystery explored through a psychological thriller that explores the depths of human emotions and relationships.

A throwback to the legendary actor Govinda, Govinda Mera Naam promises a fusion of his distinctive look and endearing humour.

An enthralling story of love, humor, and classic romance set against the colorful background of family relationships is promised in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the gripping adventure movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, three friends face their fears and create enduring friendships while traveling around Spain.

A beautiful coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of exotic locations, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates friendship, love, and chasing dreams.

The remarkable journey of a lady who emerged from the streets to become a formidable matriarch in Mumbai's underworld is chronicled in the film Gangubai, which is based on true events.

An enigmatic figure haunting the life of a young woman is the central theme of the gripping thriller Freddy.

The dark comedy-drama Darlings offers a sarcastic perspective on the intricacies of female friendships and society conventions.

