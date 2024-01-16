Top 8 Bollywood films with highest rewatch value on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
A list of timeless Bollywood films would never be complete without Sholay.
Despite initially receiving negative reviews at the box office, Andaaz Apna Apna has become a beloved movie among the general public.
Unquestionably, one of the best movies to watch again without counting is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
When in doubt about what to watch, it's practically customary in India to rewind Hera Pheri.
Since its 2001 debut, the film Dil Chahta Hai has been the source of "travel goals" for a Goa holiday for an entire generation of millennials.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, is a massive film that comes near to being the epitome of family drama, romance, tensions, and relationships.
In situations where one gets confused by the abundance of titles accessible on OTT platforms, resorting to Geet and Aditya's absurd romantic comedy Jab We Met makes perfect sense.
The Aamir Khan-starring Lagaan is a surprising trendsetter for sports drama films in India, transporting you to the height of the colonial regime in 1893.
