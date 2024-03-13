Top 8 Bollywood films with revenge as the main plot on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
A story of revenge shrouded in mystery and darkness is presented in Ek Tha Villain (Part 1).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang A convoluted story of retaliation that muddies moral distinctions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Shanti Om: Vengeance reverberates across the passages of time, surpassing lifetimes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini: A revenge mission motivated by shattered memories and unwavering resolve.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur is a tale of revenge that inspires reflection and moral uncertainty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur is a multigenerational tale of retaliation and revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath: An unrelenting quest for retribution in the face of hardship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baazigar: Betrayal and deceit spark retaliation in this SRK film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 adventurous films to take you on a relaxing journey
Find Out More