Top 8 Bollywood films with revenge as the main plot on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

A story of revenge shrouded in mystery and darkness is presented in Ek Tha Villain (Part 1).

Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang A convoluted story of retaliation that muddies moral distinctions.

Om Shanti Om: Vengeance reverberates across the passages of time, surpassing lifetimes.

Ghajini: A revenge mission motivated by shattered memories and unwavering resolve.

Badlapur is a tale of revenge that inspires reflection and moral uncertainty.

Gangs of Wasseypur is a multigenerational tale of retaliation and revenge.

Agneepath: An unrelenting quest for retribution in the face of hardship.

Baazigar: Betrayal and deceit spark retaliation in this SRK film.

