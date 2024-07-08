Top 8 Bollywood films with supportive family on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Hum Saath-Saath Hain: A tale of steadfast familial unity and support throughout difficult times.
Do Dooni Chaar: The amusing and encouraging journey of a middle-class family to better their circumstances.
Vivah: Families that support and care for one another unconditionally during the difficulties of an arranged marriage.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a touching story about the support and unity of a family through both happy and difficult times.
Ferrari Ki Sawaari: A father's unwavering dedication to seeing his son's cricket dreams come true.
Dangal: Defying social conventions, a resolute father encourages his daughters' professional wrestling careers.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A small child is helped by a caring family to get her father back together with his true love.
Maine Pyaar Kiya: A young couple's love is supported and navigated by their family.
