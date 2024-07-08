Top 8 Bollywood films with supportive family on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 08, 2024

Hum Saath-Saath Hain: A tale of steadfast familial unity and support throughout difficult times.

Do Dooni Chaar: The amusing and encouraging journey of a middle-class family to better their circumstances.

Vivah: Families that support and care for one another unconditionally during the difficulties of an arranged marriage.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a touching story about the support and unity of a family through both happy and difficult times.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari: A father's unwavering dedication to seeing his son's cricket dreams come true.

Dangal: Defying social conventions, a resolute father encourages his daughters' professional wrestling careers.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A small child is helped by a caring family to get her father back together with his true love.

Maine Pyaar Kiya: A young couple's love is supported and navigated by their family.

