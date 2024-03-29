Top 8 Bollywood love triangles to enjoy this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Barfi: A love triangle develops in this endearing tale involving a deaf and silent guy, an autistic woman, and her childhood friend. It results in happy, sad, and selfless moments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara: Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, two men compete for the love of a woman in this story of love, competition, and treachery.
Cocktail: When a carefree lady finds herself divided between her vibrant buddy and a charming but disturbed man, she pushes the boundaries of friendship and love and creates a complex love triangle.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: This classic Bollywood film tells the story of childhood friends who rejoin years later and become caught in a romantic triangle with another person.
Gangster: In this noir picture, love and betrayal collide as a lady is divided between her growing feelings for another man and her fondness for her mobster lover.
Devdas: This heartbreaking story examines how love can be harmful when a man is unable to make amends.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: Unaware of her emotions for his best friend, a terminally ill man acts as a matchmaker for the lady he secretly loves, setting up a bittersweet love story.
Ishqiya: Two men are entangled in a risky game of love and loyalty with a woman, setting in motion a riveting narrative of love, deceit, and betrayal.
