Top 8 Bollywood movies filled with tension, mysteries and more on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

Haseen Dilruba: A dangerous secret unraveling within a twisted web of love, obsession, and mistrust.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bob Biswas: A compelling story that keeps viewers wondering right up until the very end about a mysterious contract murderer wrapped in mystery and shadows.

In the shadowy depths of supernatural mystery and human treachery, a police detective pursues the truth with unwavering determination in the chilling story Talaash.

Badlapur is a sinister and convoluted tale of retaliation in which morality becomes hazy due to emergent secrets and startling disclosures.

Badla is a gripping tale of deceit and manipulation that plays out like a cat and mouse game, with the truth remaining elusive until the very end.

Jaanejaan: A fascinating trip filled with romance, treachery, and redemption.

Pink reveals the dark realities of society in a gripping courtroom drama where secrets are revealed and justice is at stake.

Ittefaq: A gripping story of misidentification, murder, and enigmatic truths, whereby each turn raises more questions than it does answers.

