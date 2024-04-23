Top 8 Bollywood movies filled with tension, mysteries and more on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
Haseen Dilruba: A dangerous secret unraveling within a twisted web of love, obsession, and mistrust.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bob Biswas: A compelling story that keeps viewers wondering right up until the very end about a mysterious contract murderer wrapped in mystery and shadows.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the shadowy depths of supernatural mystery and human treachery, a police detective pursues the truth with unwavering determination in the chilling story Talaash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur is a sinister and convoluted tale of retaliation in which morality becomes hazy due to emergent secrets and startling disclosures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla is a gripping tale of deceit and manipulation that plays out like a cat and mouse game, with the truth remaining elusive until the very end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaanejaan: A fascinating trip filled with romance, treachery, and redemption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink reveals the dark realities of society in a gripping courtroom drama where secrets are revealed and justice is at stake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq: A gripping story of misidentification, murder, and enigmatic truths, whereby each turn raises more questions than it does answers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Bhimaa, best of mystery Telugu movies on Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More