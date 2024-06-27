Top 8 Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
Ghajini: Remake of Tamil film "Ghajini," which tells the story of a memory-impaired man seeking retribution.
Drishyam: In the Malayalam film "Drishyam," a father defends his family against the authorities.
Wanted: Inspired by Telugu's "Pokiri," a covert police officer enters the criminal underground.
Singham: A remake of Tamil film "Singam," with a moral police officer battling corruption.
Kabir Singh - Adapted from Telugu's "Arjun Reddy," about a surgeon's torrid love affair.
Kick: Based on Telugu's "Kick," which tells the story of a thrill-seeker who turns criminal.
Based on Malayalam's "Manichitrathazhu," a psychological horror-comedy, comes Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Rowdy Rathore: In Telugu's "Vikramarkudu," the twin of a police officer battles crime.
