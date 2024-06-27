Top 8 Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

Ghajini: Remake of Tamil film "Ghajini," which tells the story of a memory-impaired man seeking retribution.

Drishyam: In the Malayalam film "Drishyam," a father defends his family against the authorities.

Wanted: Inspired by Telugu's "Pokiri," a covert police officer enters the criminal underground.

Singham: A remake of Tamil film "Singam," with a moral police officer battling corruption.

Kabir Singh - Adapted from Telugu's "Arjun Reddy," about a surgeon's torrid love affair.

Kick: Based on Telugu's "Kick," which tells the story of a thrill-seeker who turns criminal.

Based on Malayalam's "Manichitrathazhu," a psychological horror-comedy, comes Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Rowdy Rathore: In Telugu's "Vikramarkudu," the twin of a police officer battles crime.

