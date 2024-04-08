Top 8 Bollywood remakes of South Indian films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Bol Bachchan (2012) is a humorous comedy that stars Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan and is the Bollywood version of the Tamil film Vettaikaran (2009).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rowdy Rathore (2012) is a masala entertainer starring Akshay Kumar that was heavily influenced by the Telugu film Vikramarkudu (2006).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2011 film Force - Force, a furious action thriller starring John Abraham as a tough cop, is a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh (2019): The Hindi version of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Shahid Kapoor, is a box office hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the Telugu film Ready (2008), Salman Khan and Asin were seen together in the Bollywood version Ready (2011) which is a romantic comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar and is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2008 film Ghajini is a psychological action thriller that stars Aamir Khan and is a Hindi version of the Tamil film Ghajini (2005).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A captivating thriller, Drishyam (2015) is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam, which starred Ajay Devgn in the title character.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 times when inanimate objects became important characters in Bollywood movies
Find Out More