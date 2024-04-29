Top 8 Bollywood remakes on OTT that won our hearts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Mili: An endearing story about a young woman with a strong spirit who overcomes hardship with hope and tenacity.

In the suspenseful thriller Drishyam, a family struggles to keep themselves safe from unforeseen turns of events.

OMG, Oh My God is an intelligent comedy that uses humor and wit to explore faith, cynicism, and the absurdity of organized religion.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: A terrifying story of psychological suspense and mystery taking place inside the spooky walls of a haunted home.

Munna Bhai MBBS is a delightful comedy-drama that spreads joy and kindness via the adventures of a loving goon who poses as a doctor.

A timeless classic, Hera Pheri follows three unlikely companions as they venture into a world of funny misadventures. It is full of laughter, mayhem, and togetherness.

Baazigar: A compelling thriller about treachery, retaliation, and the dark games a charming anti-hero with a secret goal plays.

Kabir Singh's portrayal of love, obsession, and the turbulent journey of a self-destructive protagonist is frank and dramatic.

