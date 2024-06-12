Top 8 Bollywood satire films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

Jolly LLB 2: Exposes the shortcomings and corruption of the Indian legal system.

Kathal: Makes fun of the police system's incompetence and wrong priorities.

PK: Examines superstitions and organized religion from the perspective of an extraterrestrial.

Oh My God, or OMG, is a critique of blind faith and the commercialization of religion.

Well Done Abba: Draws attention to inefficiencies and corruption in government initiatives.

Bangistan: Disregards religious fanaticism and the ridiculousness of terrorism.

Peepli Live: Attacks government indifference to farmer suicides and media hyperbole.

Saare Jahaan Se Mehenga: A satirical look at inflation and middle-class hardships.

