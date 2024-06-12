Top 8 Bollywood satire films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
Jolly LLB 2: Exposes the shortcomings and corruption of the Indian legal system.
Kathal: Makes fun of the police system's incompetence and wrong priorities.
PK: Examines superstitions and organized religion from the perspective of an extraterrestrial.
Oh My God, or OMG, is a critique of blind faith and the commercialization of religion.
Well Done Abba: Draws attention to inefficiencies and corruption in government initiatives.
Bangistan: Disregards religious fanaticism and the ridiculousness of terrorism.
Peepli Live: Attacks government indifference to farmer suicides and media hyperbole.
Saare Jahaan Se Mehenga: A satirical look at inflation and middle-class hardships.
