Top 8 Bollywood thrillers on OTT for strong hearted
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Jaane Jaan: A gripping thriller with surprising turns.
Rahasya is a compelling murder mystery based on actual events.
A grimy murder mystery set in a small town is called Raat Akeli Hai.
Ittefaq: An interesting including contradicting facts.
Kartik Calling Kartik is a psychological thriller fueled by paranoia.
Talaash: A gripping psychological suspense story with elements of the paranormal.
Haseen Dillruba is a devious and passionate dark love thriller.
Badlapur: A deeply felt story of retaliation.
