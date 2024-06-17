Top 8 break up films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to help you move on

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Love Aaj Kal: An account of contemporary romance and the difficulties of reuniting following a split.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unrequited love and the difficulties of moving on after heartbreak are explored in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do: When family relations break down on a cruise, people are forced to face their personal and romantic problems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three young men humorously negotiate the difficulties of contemporary relationships, including breakups, in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachna Ae Haseeno: Through his previous relationships, a guy gains self-discovery and learns about love and its effects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha: Following a life-changing breakup, a guy rediscovers his passion and true self.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi: A young woman benefits from an unusual therapist's healing and fresh outlook on life and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cocktail: In the middle of heartbreak, a love triangle tests friendships and fosters personal development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT to watch alone to spend me time

 

 Find Out More