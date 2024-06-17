Top 8 break up films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to help you move on
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 17, 2024
Love Aaj Kal: An account of contemporary romance and the difficulties of reuniting following a split.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unrequited love and the difficulties of moving on after heartbreak are explored in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do: When family relations break down on a cruise, people are forced to face their personal and romantic problems.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Three young men humorously negotiate the difficulties of contemporary relationships, including breakups, in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bachna Ae Haseeno: Through his previous relationships, a guy gains self-discovery and learns about love and its effects.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha: Following a life-changing breakup, a guy rediscovers his passion and true self.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi: A young woman benefits from an unusual therapist's healing and fresh outlook on life and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cocktail: In the middle of heartbreak, a love triangle tests friendships and fosters personal development.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on OTT to watch alone to spend me time
Find Out More