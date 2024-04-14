Top 8 BTS recommended movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

BTS is one of the fan favourite bands and they’ve shared their love for cinema many times, this is a list of their favourites.

La La Land, a musical romance depicting Sebastian and Mia's love amidst career challenges, also recommended by Jimin on Prime Video.

The Matrix is a sci-fi action film following Neo's journey to uncover reality recommended by Jin on Netflix.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a film about erased memories and lost love also recommended by RM on Prime Video.

Coco is an animated film following Miguel's journey to pursue his musical dreams, recommended by Suga on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Notebook another romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recommended by Jimin on Prime Video.

The Social Dilemma is a docu-drama highlighting the negative impact of social media, recommended by RM on Netflix.

Love 911 is a romantic drama about a doctor and a firefighter falling in love that is one of the favourites of Jungkook on Viki.

If Only is a love story about changing destiny after a tragic accident recommended by Jhope on Prime Video.

