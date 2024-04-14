Top 8 BTS recommended movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
BTS is one of the fan favourite bands and they’ve shared their love for cinema many times, this is a list of their favourites.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
La La Land, a musical romance depicting Sebastian and Mia's love amidst career challenges, also recommended by Jimin on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Matrix is a sci-fi action film following Neo's journey to uncover reality recommended by Jin on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a film about erased memories and lost love also recommended by RM on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Coco is an animated film following Miguel's journey to pursue his musical dreams, recommended by Suga on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Notebook another romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recommended by Jimin on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Social Dilemma is a docu-drama highlighting the negative impact of social media, recommended by RM on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love 911 is a romantic drama about a doctor and a firefighter falling in love that is one of the favourites of Jungkook on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If Only is a love story about changing destiny after a tragic accident recommended by Jhope on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 edgy and dark Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Find Out More