Top 8 business related films on OTT to make you a great businessman
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 25, 2024
The film Guru (2007) depicts the ascent of a driven entrepreneur in India.
The Social Network which was loved by masses tells the story of Facebook's foundation and the legal disputes that followed.
In the 2015 film The Big Short, the 2008 financial crisis is examined from the perspective of people who foresaw the collapse of the housing market.
The Circle looks at moral conundrums at a significant digital company.
The true account of a man's transition from homelessness to prosperity as a stockbroker is presented in The Pursuit of Happyness.
Stephen Hawking's life is used in The Theory of Everything to discuss the commercialization of scientific research.
Inception explores the world of intellectual property and corporate espionage which is really intriguing to watch.
The Social Dilemma examines the financial structures of social media businesses and their societal impact.
