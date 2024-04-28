Top 8 comedy films on OTT from South that are a must watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Julai is a Telugu action-comedy in which a cunning young man attempts to outwit the thieves by getting engaged in a heist.

In the Telugu romantic comedy Brand Babu, a wealthy businessman challenges his housemaid's unusual lifestyle by falling in love with her.

Bheeshma: A Telugu romantic comedy in which the protagonist becomes embroiled in the conflict between organic farmers and a corporate entity because of desperation for love.

Devadas: When a thug and an upright physician cross paths, they instantly become buddies for life.

Kannada film about a vehicle racing competition, a few irate kids, some elderly people, and a land dispute.

Chalo: A Telugu comedy-drama in which a young man's love story causes unanticipated changes in a community split between Tamil and Telugu people.

Ee Ma Yau is a Malayalam dark comedy set in a seaside village in Kerala that parodies death and its effects on people's lives.

Goli Soda is a Tamil movie about four abandoned boys who are battling a formidable foe and trying to create an identity for themselves.

