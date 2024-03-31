Top 8 comedy films on YouTube for a fun weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 31, 2024
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal play three impoverished people who fall into a funny situation involving a ransom demand in the comedic romp Hera Pheri (2000).
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited(2006): The exploits of four friends who get caught up in a number of hilarious scenarios are the subject of this comedy film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.
Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal star in the comedy Welcome (2007), which follows two inept con artists who get entangled in a convoluted plot to marry off their sister to a wealthy guy.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi feature in the endearing comedy-drama Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), which is about a goon who poses as a medical student in order to fulfill his father's goal.
Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi star in the comedy-drama 3 Idiots (2009), which chronicles the college experiences of three engineering students.
In the 2013 comedy Fukrey, four buddies go out to acquire quick money only to get entangled in a web of escapades involving local thugs and a well-known mobster.
Hera Pheri (1976): Renowned for its clever dialogue and captivating storyline, this film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Saira Banu served as the model for the 2000 comedy masterpiece.
In the satirical comedy-drama film PK (2014), Aamir Khan plays an alien who arrives on Earth and challenges social and religious conventions, resulting in amusing and thought-provoking scenarios.
