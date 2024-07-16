Top 8 confusing films from Bollywood on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Ittefaq: A gripping drama in which audience is kept in suspense until the very end due to the divergent stories of a murder given by two suspects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai, hidden family secrets and rival goals are unearthed during a small-town police officer's probe into a high-profile murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film Kaminey, Shahid and Priyanka have given amazing performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A group's trip to Goa is transformed into an odd survival adventure against the undead in the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the psychological thriller Ghajini, a man's attempt to exact revenge on the people who murdered his beloved is hindered by his own disjointed memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo is a dark comedy that combines various lives into a disorganized story of fate, chance, and unanticipated relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the thriller Andhadhun, a blind pianist inadvertently becomes drawn into an intricate maze of lies, murder, and divergent viewpoints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: A suspenseful thriller in which personal demons and hidden truths are made public through a disturbed police officer's probe into a mystery death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bad Newz actor Tripti Dimri and her Top 8 hot looks

 

 Find Out More