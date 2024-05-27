Top 8 controversial films that caused protests to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 27, 2024
PK: Offended some religious groups with its satirical take on religious customs and beliefs, which resulted in blowback.
My Name is Khan: The main actor's remarks on intolerance in India and the film's depiction of Muslims in the wake of 9/11 caused controversy.
Padmaavat: Allegedly distorted history and depictions of historical figures led to violent protests and threats from some parties.
Ramleela: The film encountered legal issues and demonstrations due to its title and content, which some groups felt disparaged Hindu customs and gods.
Aarakshan: Divisive due to its portrayal of quota rules based on caste, which sparked protests and outcry in multiple states.
Udta Punjab: Started a feud with the censor board after it depicted drug misuse in Punjab in an explicit manner, causing controversy.
Oh My God, or OMG, garnered negative attention and legal problems because to its criticism of organized religion and how religious leaders were portrayed.
Dhobi Ghat: Received backlash for its portrayal of Mumbai's impoverished and was thought to perpetuate misconceptions about the city's disadvantaged groups.
