Top 8 controversial films that caused protests to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

PK: Offended some religious groups with its satirical take on religious customs and beliefs, which resulted in blowback.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name is Khan: The main actor's remarks on intolerance in India and the film's depiction of Muslims in the wake of 9/11 caused controversy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat: Allegedly distorted history and depictions of historical figures led to violent protests and threats from some parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramleela: The film encountered legal issues and demonstrations due to its title and content, which some groups felt disparaged Hindu customs and gods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarakshan: Divisive due to its portrayal of quota rules based on caste, which sparked protests and outcry in multiple states.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab: Started a feud with the censor board after it depicted drug misuse in Punjab in an explicit manner, causing controversy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My God, or OMG, garnered negative attention and legal problems because to its criticism of organized religion and how religious leaders were portrayed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhobi Ghat: Received backlash for its portrayal of Mumbai's impoverished and was thought to perpetuate misconceptions about the city's disadvantaged groups.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 popular Pakistani shows to watch online

 

 Find Out More